Youth held on charge of posting pictures of students with obscene content on social media pages

A youth was arrested by the Kalady police on charge of posting pictures of women in social media groups with obscene content.

The arrested is a 24-year-old from Mattoor. Later, he was released on bail.

He allegedly obtained pictures of college students without their permission and posted them to Facebook with obscene materials. However, the police have not found evidence suggesting that he edited the pictures or added any lewd captions.

The police have registered a case under Section 119B (taking photographs or records videos or propagating them at any place in a manner affecting the reasonable privacy of women) of the Kerala Police Act.

The youth had allegedly sourced the pictures from the women’s social media handles. The case was registered based on a complaint by one of the women.

The police have seized the mobile device of the accused for forensic analysis. The forensic report will dictate further action on the case.

