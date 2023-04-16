ADVERTISEMENT

Youth held on charge of misbehaving with woman

April 16, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The police have arrested a 26-year-old youth on the charge of misbehaving with a woman at Punnamoodu in March.

The accused was identified as Abhilash of Pallichal. On the night of March 29, Abhilash who was on a motorcycle made lewd remarks at a woman who was riding a motorcycle near the Punnamoodu milk society and after manhandling her, fled from the spot.

The Nemom police registered a case on the woman’s complaint.

On the directions of the Fort Assistant Commissioner of Police, a team led by Nemom station house officer Rageesh Kumar R. arrested Abhilash. He was produced in court, which remanded him in custody.

