Kerala

Youth held on charge of illegally crossing border at Muthanga

The Sulthan Bathery police arrested a 30-year-old youth on Friday morning for allegedly crossing the Muthanga inter-State check-post on the Kerala-Karnataka border with a fabricated document.

A. Binoy of Thottada in Kannur district was arrested while he was crossing the border on a bike, Police Department sources said.

Binoy had been issued a domestic pass to enter the State through Aryamkavu check-post in Kollam district on the day. But the youth tried to enter the State through the Muthanga check-post with a forged document after morphing the original one, sources said.

The youth was charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Epidemic Diseases Ordinance, sources said.

Later, he was released on a self-bond.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 22, 2020 7:13:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/youth-held-on-charge-of-illegally-crossing-border-at-muthanga/article31651655.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY