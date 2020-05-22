Youth held on charge of illegally crossing border at Muthanga

The Sulthan Bathery police arrested a 30-year-old youth on Friday morning for allegedly crossing the Muthanga inter-State check-post on the Kerala-Karnataka border with a fabricated document.

A. Binoy of Thottada in Kannur district was arrested while he was crossing the border on a bike, Police Department sources said.

Binoy had been issued a domestic pass to enter the State through Aryamkavu check-post in Kollam district on the day. But the youth tried to enter the State through the Muthanga check-post with a forged document after morphing the original one, sources said.

The youth was charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Epidemic Diseases Ordinance, sources said.

Later, he was released on a self-bond.