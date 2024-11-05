Youth held on charge of defrauding girl promising MBBS seat in Georgia

The Eravipuram police on Tuesday arrested a person on the charge of defrauding a girl of ₹10 lakh promising MBBS admission.

Sherin, son of Jamal, Bismi Manzil, Vattakarikkakam, Thiruvananthapuram, was taken into custody from Delhi as he was attempting to flee the country. According to the police, the 25-year-old who is an MBBS student in Georgia, had promised a Mayyanad resident an MBBS seat in his college and collected over ₹10 lakh in instalments.

Following a complaint received at the Eravipuram police station, a case was registered and a lookout notice was issued against the accused. A police team led by the Eravipuram Station House Officer had reached Delhi after receiving information that the accused was trying to leave the country through the Delhi airport.