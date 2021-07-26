Kerala

Youth held on burglary charge

The Attingal police on Sunday arrested a youth in connection with nearly 10 cases of burglary that were reported in Attingal and nearby places on a single night.

Nikhil alias Kuttan, 21, of Plamoodu, near Pattom, was arrested for his alleged role along with an accomplice in a ransacking spree on July 6 night.

He was apprehended during an investigation conducted into the burglary of a mobile shop in Kacherinada.

It later came to light that the same duo had looted more shops in various places in Kallambalam and as far as Chathannoor in Kollam district. The police have recovered the stolen mobile phones from Nikhil’s house.

He has been involved in numerous theft and murder attempt cases.

While the investigation team have identified his purported accomplice, efforts were under way to nab him, official sources said.


