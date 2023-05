May 23, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) arrested a youth for pelting a stone at Vande Bharat Express at Tirur on May 1.

Mohammed Rizwan, 19, from Tanur, is reported to have admitted that he hit the train by mistake while playing near the tracks along with friends. He was released on bail. A few other cases of stone pelting were also reported from other parts of the State.