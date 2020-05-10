Youth held for flouting lockdown norms

The police arrested a man absconded from the Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha, and was trying to cross into Tamil Nadu through the district border here on Saturday.

Bhuvarasan, 23, from Erode, had been admitted to the Medical College Hospital following an accident. He left the hospital on his own in violation of the lockdown norms. The police picked him up when he was crossing the district border at Vaniyambara on a motorcycle.

A case was registered against him. He was shifted to the district hospital here.