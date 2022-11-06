Youth having history of drug abuse to be denied entry to DJ parties

It has been decided to profile drug abusers and circulate details of blacklisted people among party organisers, DJs and hoteliers in order to prevent them from entering DJ parties

Though night parties are means for many to unwind after a hectic week or a day’s work, the youth having a background of drug abuse either during rave parties or at any point of time in their public life will soon find it difficult to get an entry to DJ parties in the State. The Central and State enforcement agencies, including the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Kerala Police, and State Excise, have decided to block the entry of drug abusers into DJ parties by blacklisting them, in association with the Association of Organisers and Performers (AOP) and the Hoteliers Association.

Speaking to The Hindu, Lijo Joy, chairman of AOP, said a meeting of representatives of Disc Jockeys (DJs), party organisers, and central and state enforcement agencies held two weeks ago in Kochi has decided to profile drug abusers and circulate details of the blacklisted people among the organisers, DJs and hoteliers in order to prevent their entry to the DJ parties. Not only the public, but those DJs and organisers with a background of drug abuse will not be hired by hoteliers,” Mr. Joy said.

“Not everyone attending rave parties use drugs, but a few do, which is enough to upset the lives of hundreds who make a living through organising DJ parties,” said Mr. Joy. Only an attempt by various stakeholders involved in the enforcement can ensure smooth and peaceful late-night parties, he added.

Apart from drug abusers, those with a background of misbehaving with women and being involved in other serious crimes would be barred from late-night parties.

The first phase would be piloted in Kochi and extended to other parts of the State in phases. Further, as part of an anti-drug awareness campaign, the enforcement agencies and AOP would join hands with Kerala Blasters to provide free football coaching to students and youths in 14 districts from next summer vacation. A painting competition titled ‘Awake’ would be conducted at IMA House in Kochi on November 13 for students in the high school and high secondary category for ensuring a better tomorrow for the youth, said a Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs officer.