Youth have created history by posing questions to Modi: A.A. Rahim

April 23, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) all-India president A.A. Rahim on Sunday said that the youth have created history by posing questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who turned his back on issues facing people for the past nine years.

Mr. Rahim was inaugurating a youth meeting held as part of the DYFI district committee’s ‘Young India Ask the PM’ campaign. The DYFI has posed 100 questions to Mr. Modi on various issues affecting the youth.

He said the Sangh Parivar will have to accept defeat before the youth’s struggle.

The youth is seeking answers to the problems faced by the common people. It is not as easy as answering predetermined questions, he said, adding that the NDA government had turned the country into a breeding ground for corporatisation and communalism.

People are aware of the vested interests behind the sale of public assets worth around ₹1,94,646 crore, he said.

