Youth hacked to death in Thrissur

Thrissur

10 October 2020 23:47 IST

He was an accused in a murder case

Less than a week after the murder of a 26-year-old CPI(M) leader, another youth was brutally killed by an armed gang at Anthikkad in the district on Saturday.

The police identified the deceased as Nidhil, alias Appu, 28, son of Udayan of Koottala, near Muttichur. He was an accused in the murder of a youth, Adharsh, at Anthikkad. Nidhil, who was released on bail a week ago, was returning after reporting at the Anthikkad police station.

He was attacked in front of the Vattukulangara temple on Muttichur Road around 11 a.m. The gang members rammed their vehicle into the car in which Nidhil was travelling. They dragged Nidhil out and hacked him repeatedly. Though the police took him to the Thrissur Medical College Hospital, his life could not be saved.

The gang members escaped in another vehicle that came the way. Incidentally, Nidhil was attacked at the same spot where Adharsh was attacked.

Adharsh of Thannyam, near Anthikkad, was murdered in July this year. Enmity between between two criminal gangs was suspected to be the motive behind the murder. Nidhil was the eighth accused in the murder case. Nidhil allegedly helped the killers escape after the murder.

Irinjalakuda DySP Famous Varghese is in charge of the investigation. The police reportedly took one person into custody in connection with Nidhil’s murder.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party State president K. Surendran alleged that the Communist Party of India(Marxist) was behind the attack. He said Nidhil was an active worker of the BJP.

Talking to mediapersons, Mr. Surendran demanded an investigation into the role of Minister A.C. Moideen in provoking CPI(M) workers in unleashing violence against Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and BJP workers. The BJP called for a dawn-to-dusk hartal in Anthikkad panchayat on Sunday in protest against the murder.