Youth hacked to death at Karimadom

November 21, 2023 11:46 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

A 19-year-old youth was hacked to death in Karimadom Colony here on Tuesday evening. The deceased was identified as Arshad, a colony resident.

The Fort police said two persons had been taken into custody in connection with the attack. Their arrest would be recorded after their statements are taken and veracity established. The weapon used in the attack had not been recovered, they said.

The police said they had received information on previous confrontations between a group including the deceased and some others and those taken into custody.

However, the police refused to give a motive for the attack, saying investigation was on.

