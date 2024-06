A 27-year-old youth hacked his mother to death following a family feud at Vadama, near Mala, in Thrissur on Sunday. The deceased was Shailaja Valiyakath, 52. The police took Hadil, Shailaja’s son into custody.

The incident happened at 9 a.m. Hadil hacked his mother following some arguments. Though neighbours rushed the woman to a hospital in Mala, her life could not be saved. According to relatives, Hadil was suffering from some mental illness.