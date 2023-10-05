HamberMenu
Youth given 80-year RI for raping, impregnating minor cousin

October 05, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

Idukki Fast Track Special Court judge T.G. Varghese on Thursday sentenced a youth to cumulative 80 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) and imposed a fine of ₹40,000 for raping and impregnating a 14-year-old girl. The accused is a resident of Pottankadu under the Rajakkad police station limits.

As per the prosecution case, the accused raped and impregnated the girl, his cousin, when his wife was not at home. The incident came to light after the girl gave birth. The court directed the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) to pay a compensation of ₹1 lakh to the girl.

The incident occurred in 2020 and the case was registered by the Rajakakad police. The prosecution produced 23 witnesses, 27 documents, and six exhibits during the trial. The convicted could undergo jail terms concurrently for 20 years. Special Public Prosecutor Shijo Mon Joseph appeared for the prosecution in the case.

