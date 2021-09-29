Youth gets life term for raping minor

He raped 15-year-old girl on two consecutive days after blackmailing her

A fast track court here on Tuesday sentenced a 29-year-old youth to rigorous imprisonment for life for brutally raping a minor girl after barging into her house two years ago.

Abused

Thiruvananthapuram Fast Track Special Judge R. Jayakrishnan pronounced the verdict against Shiju, 29, of Mariyapuram in Chenkal who had sexually abused the victim in her house under the Poojappura police station limits.

He was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment and a fine of ₹20,000 under Section 450 (house-trespass) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), two years’ imprisonment and a fine of ₹5,000 under Section 506 (1) (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and rigorous imprisonment for life and a fine of ₹50,000 under Section 5(j)(ii), (l) r/w 6 (made the child pregnant as a result of penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012. The court also found him guilty under Section 376 (2) (commit rape repeatedly on the same woman) of the IPC.

A default of the fines would lead to additional imprisonment of six months, six months and one year respectively. While the period of sentences will run concurrently, the convict is entitled to a set off for the period from April 24, 2019 (the date of arrest) and the date of sentencing (Tuesday).

The case pertained to an incident that occurred on January 30, 2019 and the next day when the victim was 15 years old.

According to the prosecution led by special public prosecutor Vijay Mohan R.S. and Ajith Prasad, Shiju, who worked in a construction site opposite the victim’s house, went to her house on the pretext of requiring drinking water.

He raped her on two consecutive days after blackmailing her by threatening to reveal the incident and also kill her. The incident came to light after she was found to be pregnant three months later.

The accused was arrested on April 24, 2019.

The then Poojappura Circle Inspector K. Premkumar had submitted the charge-sheet.

12 witnesses

Twelve witnesses and 22 exhibits were examined by the court during trial.

While the defendant had claimed innocence and alleged that he was falsely implicated and assaulted by the police, the defence did not succeed in proving his claims.