Youth gets jail in child porn case

June 14, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Additional District and Sessions Court-1 in charge of POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) cases at Manjeri sentenced a youth to one year’s rigorous imprisonment for watching and broadcasting child pornography.

Additional District and Sessions Court-1 judge S. Naseera convicted Ajnas, 24, from Palemadu near Edakkara in connection with a child pornography case booked by Edakkara police station house officer P.S. Manjit Lal in 2021.

Ajnas was found to have been storing child pornography clippings in his mobile phone with the purpose of broadcasting them through a WhatsApp group named ‘I Love Kids’.

The judge also slapped him with a fine of ₹35,000. While one year’s imprisonment and ₹25,000 fine was imposed under the IT Act, ₹10,000 was fined under the POCSO Act.