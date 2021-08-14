Youth gets jail for mother’s death

The First Additional Sessions Court at Manjeri sentenced a young man to 10 years imprisonment in connection with the death of his mother.

Additional Sessions Judge T.P. Suresh Kumar issued the verdict on Thursday sending Prajit Kumar, 24, to prison and slapping on him a fine of ₹1 lakh.

Prajit Kumar’s mother Radhamani Peringanath, 47, from Pothukal near Nilambur, was killed on April 9, 2017, after she hit her head against a wall during a quarrel between the two. Although the charges of murder and rape were slapped against him, the prosecution failed to prove them.

The judge convicted him under IPC Section 304 for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.