Youth found dead in Muthukulam

January 30, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

A 24-year-old person was found dead at Vettikulangara in Muthukulam grama panchayat on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Sooraj of Thrikkunnappuzha. His body was found on the house premises of Suresh Kumar, a grade sub-inspector with the Kanakakunnu police station. The police have registered a case for unnatural death. They suspect it to be a case of suicide.

Sooraj was a classmate of Mr. Kumar’s daughter. He reportedly went to the police officer’s home on Sunday night and engaged in a war of words with the family members. Sooraj was asked to leave as Mr. Kumar was not at the home at the time. His motorcycle was also found near the house. Meanwhile, relatives of Sooraj have raised suspicion over the death and demanded a detailed probe.

(Suicide prevention helpline number: DISHA- 0471-2552056, 1056).

CONNECT WITH US