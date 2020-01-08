Youth found dead: police harassment alleged

An youth was found hanging at his home at Karalakam in Alappuzha town on Tuesday evening. Akshaydev, 18, of Palakulangara ended his life after allegedly being harassed by the police.
Earlier, the Alappuzha North police had registered a case against the victim after he and one of his friends engaged in a brawl. Sources said the police reached the home of Akshaydev on Tuesday morning and asked him to appear in the police station. “The police registered a fake case based on a complaint filed by his friend’s parents.
He went to the police station along with his father and elder brother. They were left to stand in the police station from 9.30 a.m. to till 6 p.m. and subjected to harassment and torture,” said a relative.
A note left behind by the deceased was recovered.
Based on a complaint, District Police Chief K.M. Tomy entrusted Special Branch DySP to conduct an inquiry.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.