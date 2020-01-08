Kerala

Youth found dead: police harassment alleged

Special Branch DySP to conduct inquiry into Alappuzha North station incident

An youth was found hanging at his home at Karalakam in Alappuzha town on Tuesday evening. Akshaydev, 18, of Palakulangara ended his life after allegedly being harassed by the police.

Earlier, the Alappuzha North police had registered a case against the victim after he and one of his friends engaged in a brawl. Sources said the police reached the home of Akshaydev on Tuesday morning and asked him to appear in the police station. “The police registered a fake case based on a complaint filed by his friend’s parents.

He went to the police station along with his father and elder brother. They were left to stand in the police station from 9.30 a.m. to till 6 p.m. and subjected to harassment and torture,” said a relative.

A note left behind by the deceased was recovered.

Based on a complaint, District Police Chief K.M. Tomy entrusted Special Branch DySP to conduct an inquiry.

