Youth fete: Mar Ivanios leads with 154 points

Colleges from Thiruvananthapuram maintaining lead

Colleges from Thiruvananthapuram maintaining lead

As the Kerala University Youth Festival 2022 comes to an end on Wednesday, Thriuvananthapuram colleges are mainttaining the lead garnering maximum points.

While Mar Ivanios remained the top scorer, University College stood in the second position, closely followed by Sree Swathi Thirunal College of Music, Thiruvananthapuram.

The team representing Mar Ivanios College bagged a total of 154 points while the other two colleges scored 119 and 118 points respectively. Mar Ivanios, the champions of previous five years, had the highest number of students participating in various individual and group items. The excited students said they planned to continue the winning spree and they were confident about clinching the title once again.

Some of the main events held on Tuesday included Kuchipudi, folk dance, group dance, light music, Chakyarkoothu, elocution, and kathaparasngam. While K.S. Sethu Lakshmi from St Michael’s College, Cherthala, won the first prize in Kuchipudi female category, R. Rahul Krishnan from Government Sanskrit College, Thiruvananthapuram, is the winner in male category.

The top scorer in individual events so far is Sona Sunil from Mar Ivanios College who bagged a total of 25 points. A PG student in Kerala Natanam, she came first in fancy dress, Mohiniyattam, and Kathakali competitions. In the second and third position are K.S. Sethu Lakshmi (13) from St Michael’s College, Cherthala and R.R. Sujimol (8) from CSI Institute of Legal Studies, Thiruvananthapuram.

Another star of the festival was J. Ivin who competed in the transgender category and clinched first prize in four events that include monoact, Kerala Natanam, Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi. He scored a total of 20 points.

In the male category, Vishnu S. from Sree Narayana College, Cherthala, is in the first position with 23 points followed by Goutham M. (17) from Mar Ivanios and Aashish S. Kumar (11) from Christ Nagar College, Thiruvananthapuram.