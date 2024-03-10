ADVERTISEMENT

Youth Festival: University College and Mar Ivanios College head for tight finish

March 10, 2024 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala University Union Youth Festival 2024 appears poised for a photo finish with University College and Mar Ivanios College set for a grand finale on Monday with 175 and 173 points respectively.

Sree Swathi Thirunal College of Music occupied the third place with 115 points, according to results published until 8 p.m. on Sunday.

The winners of the various solo competition items were: Nangyarkoothu: Abhirami R. of Mar Ivanios College; Chakyarkoothu: Shreyas S.L. of Mar Ivanios College; monoact (female): Pavithra P. of SD College; monoact (transgender): Adhil A.S. of University College; monoact (male): Akhil P. Kumar of Sree Swathi Thirunal College of Music; essay writing – Tamil: Suji M. of Government College for Women; essay writing – Hindi: Bhuvana K. of University College; essay writing – English: Amal R. of Government College of Teacher Education; short story writing – English: Vega V. of Government Arts College; short story writing – Hindi: Aparna G. of NSS College, Pandalam; short story writing – Arabic: Muhsina J. of MSM College, Kayamkulam; short story writing – Sanskrit: Manya Mohanan of DB College, Sasthamcotta; short story writing – Tamil: Abinaya S. of Government College for Women; Aksharaslokam – Arabic: Mohammed Salih M. of Kerala University Campus; Aksharaslokam – Sanskrit: Gourinandana B.R. of Government College of Teacher Education; Aksharaslokam – Malayalam: Gourinandana B.R. of Government College of Teacher Education; elocution: Sanskrit: Saranyasree A.S. of DB College, Sasthamcotta; elocution – Tamil: Santhiya P. of Government College of Teacher Education; elocution – English: K.R. Uthara Raji of Mar Ivanios College; elocution – Arabic: Fazlul Rahman Ramath of Kerala University Campus; mimicry (transgender): Al Shiyas S.M. of University College; mimicry (male): Vineeth V.R. of MECT B.Ed. College, Ayoor; mimicry (female): Sneha Prakash of SN College, Kollam; Kuchipudi (male): Nanda Kishore of Mar Ivanios College; and Kuchipudi (transgender): Adhil A.S. of University College.

Group events

The winners of the group events were: Oppana: All Saints’ College; SN College, Kollam; Sree Swathi Thirunal College of Music; and Kerala Law Academy Law College; debate – Malayalam: Kerala University Campus and Mar Ivanios College; Vrindavadhyam: Sree Swathi Thirunal College of Music and Mar Ivanios College; ganamela: Sree Swathi Thirunal College of Music; and group song: Sree Swathi Thirunal College of Music; Vattappattu: University College; CHMM College for Advanced Studies, Chavarkode; and Mar Ivanios College.

