Youth fest to create awareness about HIV/AIDS

July 28, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The State Education Department, with the support of Department of Sports and Youth Affairs, Nehru Yuva Kendra, National Service Scheme, and the Red Ribbon Clubs, has organised a State-level youth festival for the school and college-going students as part of the drive to promote awareness among the youth on HIV/AIDS control measures.

The programme that is already under way, will conclude on August 12. Students can participate in various contests like marathon race, reel production, quiz, and drama at the district, State and the national levels.

The national level quiz competition is scheduled for January 12, 2024, the National Day for the youth. The district-level contests are under way and the State-level competitions, except the Marathon will be held in the first week of August in Thiruvananthapuram.

The Marathon race contest will be held in Thiruvananthapuram on August 12, the International Day for the Youth. A Walkathon has also been organised on the same day with the support of various institutions and organisations.

The prize distribution ceremony will be on August 12 at the Ayyankali Auditorium and an exhibition has also been organised as part of the programme. The AIDS Control Society has announced cash awards for the winners. For details, visit http://www.ksacsyouthfest.com/