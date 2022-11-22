  1. EPaper
Youth falls to death from tree while trying to evade wild elephant attack in Wayanad

November 22, 2022 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

A young man lost his grip and fell to his death from a tree while trying to evade a wild elephant attack at Appapara near Thirunelly in Wayanad district on Monday night.

Ratheesh, 24, son of Raju of Mallikappara tribal settlement, a guard at a private coffee estate at Appapara, clambered up the tree to save his life from the elephant while he was returning home with his friend Ganesh after duty around 10 p.m. on Saturday.

Later, Ratheesh called up Ganesh, who had a miraculous escape, and told him that he was still holding on to the tree.

However, when Ganesh reached the spot, he found Ratheesh in an unconscious state after falling from the tree. Though Ratheesh was rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital at Mananthavady, he was declared dead on arrival.

