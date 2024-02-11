Youth exhorted to strengthen resistance against fascism, communalism

February 11, 2024 11:46 pm | Updated 11:46 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

A two-day youth conference organised by the Wisdom Islamic Youth Organisation (Wisdom Youth) concluded here on February 11 (Sunday) making a clarion call for strengthening resistance against fascism and communalism.

Focusing on ‘defining the youth’, the conference called upon the youth rise above political affinity to retrieve the secular values espoused in the constitution. The conference pointed out that lack of a government that upholds and protects the independence of the citizens is the bane facing India. It demanded that the government withdraw from the path of triggering divisionism and hatred and violence.

The conference said that fanatics making claims on masjids, including Gyanvapi Mosque, would help destroy peace in the country. “Such a situation will only destabilise the country,” the meeting said.

The conference demanded that the governments bring out white papers on the basis of the reports submitted by respective commissions appointed to study conditions of the minorities and backward classes.

The conference also called upon the youth to strengthen their campaign against dowry, and to come forward to be models for the entire society. It also exhorted the youth to resist the attempts of the clergy to exploit the society and to distract the society’s spiritual quest.

It also demanded that the government end its policy of ensuring the easy availability of liquor even when campaigning against the evil effects of drugs and liquor. The meeting cautioned the believers against the attempts to introduce atheistic ideas in the name of liberalism.

Wisdom Islamic Organisation State president P.N. Abdul Latheef Madani inaugurated the valedictory session. Wisdom Youth secretary U. Mohammed Madani presided over the function. Wisdom Youth State vice president Haris Kayakodi introduced the subject. P. Ubaidulla, MLA, DYFI State president V. Vaseef, Youth Congress State president Rahul Mankoottathil, and Muslim Youth League State general secretary P.K. Firos were guests.

Wisdom Youth State general secretary T.K. Ashraf, State president K. Tajuddin Swalahi, scholars Shamjas K. Abbas and Abdulla Basil presented different topics. Wisdom Youth State vice president P.P. Naseef presented the resolutions. UAE Indian Islahi Centre president Husain Salafi delivered the keynote address.

The conference registered solidarity with the people of Palestine in their fight against Israel.

During his inaugural address, Mr. Madani exhorted the youth to eschew the craze for imitating others and to focus on ensuring individual cleanliness both mentally and physically. He warned them to be vigilant against trending video clips that denounce values for getting wider reach on social media.

Thousands of youngsters from across the State attended the two-day conference, which focused largely on suggesting solutions for the issues being faced by today’s youth. About 400 volunteers controlled the movement of vehicles that brought the delegates.