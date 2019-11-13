Youth ends life after attack by lover’s kin

A young man reportedly ended his life after being beaten up by the relatives of a minor girl with whom he had an affair at Puthuparamba near Kottakkal on Tuesday.

Shahir, 22, son of Hyder Ali Pottayil, died after allegedly consuming poison. He had reportedly told his mother that he faced threat to his life from the girl’s relatives.

He was allegedly detained and beaten up by a gang while attending the Milad-i-Sherif celebrations at Puthuparamba on Sunday night along with his younger brother Shibil.

The police said they had settled a dispute a couple of months ago over Shahir’s relationship with the girl.

But he was found to be in touch with her even after that. Local residents alleged that he had attempted to elope with the girl.

The police registered two cases against 15 persons on the basis of complaints filed by Shahir’s family, under IPC Section 308 for culpable homicide and Section 306 for abetment to suicide.

No bruises

Riyas Chakeeri, Inspector, who conducted the inquest, said he did not find any bruises or wounds on the body.

But he refused to rule out internal injuries. “We can’t say if he had suffered internal injuries. Only the post-mortem, to be conducted on Wednesday, will confirm if he had internal injuries,” said Mr. Chakeeri.

Shahir’s family has been living in a rented house at Puthuparamba for the past seven years. They had moved there from Nilambur.

(Suicide prevention helpline: Disha - 1056)