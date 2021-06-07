Kerala

Youth electrocuted

A 27-year-old youth was electrocuted when he came in contact with an electric fence erected around a farm at Thiruvannur near Kallur in the district on Monday morning.

The police identified the decease as Muhammed Nissam, 27, of Thiruvannur.

According to the police, K. Balan, a farmer in Noolpuzha village, had illegally installed the electric fence around his farm to keep wild boars away.

It was suspected that Nissam had unknowingly come in to contact with the fence and he was electrocuted.

The Sulthan Bathery police have registered a case and are investigating.


