ADVERTISEMENT

Youth electrocuted after coming into contact with electric fence

March 24, 2024 08:44 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The electric fence was erected to prevent wild boars from straying into a human habitation near Venjaramoodu

The Hindu Bureau

A youth died allegedly of electrocution after he came into contact with an electric fence that was erected to prevent wild boars from straying into a human habitation near Venjaramoodu during the wee hours of Sunday.

The Venjaramoodu police identified the deceased as Arun alias Unni, 35, of Chakkakadu. The incident is believed to have taken place around 1 a.m. when Arun was returning after fishing in a nearby river with his friends Reji and Ajith.

He was allegedly electrocuted while parking his motorcycle after dropping off the others. The group was apparently unaware of the electric fencing erected in the area.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

While his friends soon found him lying unconscious nearby, it took them nearly two hours to transport him to the Kanyakulangara family health centre after finding it difficult to call an ambulance, the police said.

Arun was declared dead upon arrival in the hospital. The cause of death can be ascertained only after post-mortem examination, the police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US