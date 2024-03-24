GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Youth electrocuted after coming into contact with electric fence

The electric fence was erected to prevent wild boars from straying into a human habitation near Venjaramoodu

March 24, 2024 08:44 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A youth died allegedly of electrocution after he came into contact with an electric fence that was erected to prevent wild boars from straying into a human habitation near Venjaramoodu during the wee hours of Sunday.

The Venjaramoodu police identified the deceased as Arun alias Unni, 35, of Chakkakadu. The incident is believed to have taken place around 1 a.m. when Arun was returning after fishing in a nearby river with his friends Reji and Ajith.

He was allegedly electrocuted while parking his motorcycle after dropping off the others. The group was apparently unaware of the electric fencing erected in the area.

While his friends soon found him lying unconscious nearby, it took them nearly two hours to transport him to the Kanyakulangara family health centre after finding it difficult to call an ambulance, the police said.

Arun was declared dead upon arrival in the hospital. The cause of death can be ascertained only after post-mortem examination, the police said.

