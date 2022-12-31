HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Youth drowns to death near Varkala

December 31, 2022 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

An Assamese youth who was part of a group that had come from Bengaluru to celebrate the New Year drowned to death near Varkala on December 31.

The police identified the deceased as Arup Dey, 33, of Assam. He was a member of an 11-member group that included his wife. They were residing in a resort close to the Odayam beach.

The incident occurred around 9.30 a.m. when some members of the group had gone for a swim. Arup drowned nearly 50 metre away from the shore. While he was soon rescued by local fishermen and his friends, he was confirmed dead after he was taken to a nearby hospital. He is suspected to have been suffering from respiratory ailments, the police said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.