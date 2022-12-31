Youth drowns to death near Varkala

December 31, 2022 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

An Assamese youth who was part of a group that had come from Bengaluru to celebrate the New Year drowned to death near Varkala on December 31.

The police identified the deceased as Arup Dey, 33, of Assam. He was a member of an 11-member group that included his wife. They were residing in a resort close to the Odayam beach.

The incident occurred around 9.30 a.m. when some members of the group had gone for a swim. Arup drowned nearly 50 metre away from the shore. While he was soon rescued by local fishermen and his friends, he was confirmed dead after he was taken to a nearby hospital. He is suspected to have been suffering from respiratory ailments, the police said.