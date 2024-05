A youth from Kollam drowned in sea off the Puthuvype beach on Sunday, while two others were rescued and admitted to a hospital. The deceased was identified as Abhisekh, 21. They were part of a group of eight youths and were caught in the strong waves that suddenly lashed the beach.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.