Youth drowns near Pathankayam falls in Kozhikode

The 18-year-old tried to bath in a dangerous spot evading the eyes of security guards, say police

May 28, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Despite intensified safety arrangements and deployment of guards, one more person drowned near the Pathankayam eco-tourism spot in Kozhikode district on Sunday. The victim was identified as Amal, son of Maviledath Rajesh, from Eranhipalam.

Police sources said the 18-year-old was part of a four-member group of sightseers who tried to bath in a dangerous spot near the Pathankayam falls evading the eyes of security guards. Though a few local residents managed to bring Amal out of the river, he reportedly died later.

A few weeks ago, a Thalayad native had drowned while bathing in a restricted area.

