Youth drowns in river

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

14 September 2021 00:54 IST

The body of a youth who had gone missing in the Kallar river, near Vithura, a day ago was retrieved on Monday.

The police identified the deceased as Noufal, 26, of Nannattukavu near Pothencode. He was reported to have gone missing after he along with a few others including friends and relatives had gone to Vattakayam for a swim around 5.30 p.m. The group had originally intended to go to Ponmudi, but had to abandon their plan as it was late. After Noufal found it difficult to swim back to safety, two of his friends made a futile bid to drag him to safety. While Fire and Rescue Services personnel and the police soon initiated a search operation, it had to be called off due to bad light.

Advertising

Advertising