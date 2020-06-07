Youth drowns in pond

Alappuzha

07 June 2020 23:00 IST

A 23-year-old youth drowned in a temple pond in Alappuzha on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Kurien Martin, of Vadackal, Alappuzha. The police said that the deceased was bathing with his friends in the pond of Kalarcode temple when the incident occurred.

In a separate incident six people travelling on a country boat fell into Vembanad Lake near Panavally. They were rescued by the crew of an ambulance boat of the State Water Transport Department.

The Poochackal police said that a case has been registered against the boat operator for transporting people in violation of the COVID-19 induced lockdown rules.

