Youth drowns in Kadhinamkulam lake

A 27-year-old youth from the city drowned in the Kadhinamkulam lake in the Chirayinkeezhu police station limits early Sunday morning.
He was identified as Vignesh Akash, a resident of Udarasiromani Road, Vazhuthacaud.
Vignesh and four of his friends who were on a drive had reached the lake, below the Azhoor bridge. After spending some time on the banks, Vignesh and another friend entered the water. A little way in, they got caught in the currents in a deep portion of the lake. While his friend was rescued by fishermen alerted by their cries, Vignesh who did not know swimming could not be found.
The police and the Attingal Fire and Rescue Services too arrived but attempts to locate him at night failed. A scuba team of the fire force found his body in the morning from near the spot where he went missing.
His body was taken to Government Medical College Hospital. The inquest was conducted and as the COVID-19 test emerged negative, the post-mortem examination will be conducted on Monday, the police said.
