Youth drowns in Idukki waterfall

A 23-year-old youth drowned at the Palozhukumpara waterfall at Wagamon in Idukki on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Alappuzha resident Rohit.

The police said that a five-member team from Alappuzha reached Palozhukumpara waterfall around 10 a.m. Around 11 a.m., Rohit fell in the waterfalls while others were taking his photographs.

His body was recovered around 3 p.m. A search was conducted by the police and the fire and rescue services personnel, said the Wagamon police.