Kerala

Youth drowns in Idukki waterfall

A 23-year-old youth drowned at the Palozhukumpara waterfall at Wagamon in Idukki on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Alappuzha resident Rohit.

The police said that a five-member team from Alappuzha reached Palozhukumpara waterfall around 10 a.m. Around 11 a.m., Rohit fell in the waterfalls while others were taking his photographs.

His body was recovered around 3 p.m. A search was conducted by the police and the fire and rescue services personnel, said the Wagamon police.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 14, 2022 9:43:46 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/youth-drowns-in-idukki-waterfall/article65321828.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY