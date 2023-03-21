HamberMenu
Youth dies under mysterious circumstances

March 21, 2023 11:55 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kadinamkulam police have instituted a probe into the unnatural death of a 17-year old boy who died under mysterious circumstances on Tuesday.

The deceased, Irfan of Perumathura, was found lying unconscious near his house around 7 p.m. on Monday. His mother Rejula alleged he was taken by a friend a short while earlier and forced to consume drugs in another friend’s house. Irfan was purportedly abandoned by the gang later.

While Irfan was first taken to a private hospital, he was soon discharged after a primary evaluation. He allegedly told a doctor that he was subjected to a drug overdose by his friends. Later, he was admitted in the Government Medical College Hospital here when his condition turned critical. He died during the wee hours of Tuesday.

The police are awaiting the findings of the post-mortem examination.

