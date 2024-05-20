GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Youth dies of West Nile fever in Idukki

Published - May 20, 2024 07:29 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

A 24-year-old youth who had undergone a kidney transplant earlier died of West Nile fever (WNF), a mosquito-borne viral infection, confirmed the medical report.

Idukki Maniyarankudy resident Vijayakumar died at Idukki Government Medical College Hospital on Friday.

Vijayakumar underwent the kidney transplant surgery at Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital in February. The youth was infected with fever at the Kozhikode MCH and later shifted to Idukki the MCH. However, he died at the Idukki MCH on Friday evening.

