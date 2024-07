A 31-year-old youth died of leptospirosis at Orumanayur, near Chavakkad, on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Vishnu, son of Kanjiraparambil Pradeep.

He was admitted to Thrissur Medical College Hospital last week with continuous fever. Leptospirosis was confirmed a few days back. His kidney stopped functioning due to infection.

