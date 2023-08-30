ADVERTISEMENT

Youth dies as car falls into pit

August 30, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

One youth died and five were seriously injured when the car in which they were travelling, fell into a pit dug up for the construction of a National Highway 66 bypass at Kadakkavoor near Attingal in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday night.

The injured have been taken to the medical college hospital where their condition is slated to be stable now. The deceased has been identified as Dominic Sabu, a native of Mananakku, Palachira. According to police, the incident occurred around 11.30 p.m. when the six people were returning home after attending the Onam celebrations in the city. The Attingal police have registered a case in connection with the accident. According to locals, the absence of the street lights and sign boards at the site led to the mishap.

