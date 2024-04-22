ADVERTISEMENT

Youth dies after falling into abandoned well

April 22, 2024 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 20-year-old youth died after falling into an abandoned well near Athirampuzha in the early hours of Monday. The deceased was identified as Akash Surendran, a local resident. Police said the youth had fallen into the well while fleeing a police patrol team from the Gandhinagar station that conducted a search at an abandoned property at Nalpathy Mala. Upon receiving an alert, a fire and rescue team reached the spot and recovered the body. It was then shifted to the medical college for a post-mortem examination.

