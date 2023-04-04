Youth detained with petrol on train

April 04, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - Thrissur

A youth was taken into custody with two bottles of petrol on a train on Tuesday. Xavier Varghese of Kottayam, who was travelling on the Bangalore-Kanyakumari Express, was taken into custody at Thrissur.

The police had intensified search on trains in the wake of the Elathur train fire accident on Sunday night. During a search on the train at the Thrissur railway station, the police found the petrol bottles in the youth’s bag.

Youth’s version

Mr. Varghese said he was employed in a bakery in Bengaluru. When he took his motorbike to the Bengaluru railway station to be sent by the railway parcel service to Kottayam, the railway authorities insisted that the vehicle’s fuel tank should be empty. So he emptied the tank into the bottles and kept them in his bag, thinking that he would refill the tank when he reached Kottayam, he said.

