ADVERTISEMENT

Youth detained with petrol on train

April 04, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - Thrissur

Police find the bottles in his bag at Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

A youth was taken into custody with two bottles of petrol on a train on Tuesday. Xavier Varghese of Kottayam, who was travelling on the Bangalore-Kanyakumari Express, was taken into custody at Thrissur.

The police had intensified search on trains in the wake of the Elathur train fire accident on Sunday night. During a search on the train at the Thrissur railway station, the police found the petrol bottles in the youth’s bag.

Youth’s version

Mr. Varghese said he was employed in a bakery in Bengaluru. When he took his motorbike to the Bengaluru railway station to be sent by the railway parcel service to Kottayam, the railway authorities insisted that the vehicle’s fuel tank should be empty. So he emptied the tank into the bottles and kept them in his bag, thinking that he would refill the tank when he reached Kottayam, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US