Youth detained under KAAPA sent to jail

September 02, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A youth from Ayyampuzha who was detained under KAAPA as part of Operation Dark Hunt has been sent to the Viyyur Central Jail. The action was based on a report submitted by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vivek Kumar.

An alleged habitual offender, Tony, 26, had been charged with offences such as murder, attempted murder, and drug peddling. With this, a total of 85 persons have been jailed under Operation Dark Hunt and 62 sent out of the district.

Bus passenger remanded

A passenger who allegedly attacked a KSRTC bus conductor at Aluva over a dispute has been remanded in judicial custody.

Sreehari, 22, of SL Puram, Aluva, who had cases pending against him under the POCSO Act and for assault, was out on bail, when he allegedly attacked the conductor. He had been absconding since the incident and was arrested by the Aluva police.

Arrested with MDMA

Two youths were arrested by the Kalamassery police and DANSAF personnel on Saturday on charge of possessing MDMA. The arrested are Ankit S., 21, of Puthur, Kollam, and Ajith P., 23, of Kallara, Kottayam. The arrest followed a tip-off received by Ernakulam DCP S. Sasidharan.

