Youth cooperatives to be launched

Jobs for educated youngsters

Twenty-five youth cooperative societies will start functioning in the State in September, as part of the government’s efforts to use the cooperation sector to tap the potential of the educated young workforce.

The novel initiative is aimed at creating employment and income generation opportunities for educated persons between the ages of 18 and 45. It was announced as part of the 100-day programmes of the LDF government.

The 25 societies have completed the registration process. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate them on September 6.