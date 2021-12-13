Youth Congress workers wave black flags at Pinarayi Vijayan

KANNUR

13 December 2021 19:22 IST

Youth Congress workers waved black flags at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in protest against the reappointment of Gopinath Ravindran as the Vice Chancellor of Kannur University.

The flags were waved at Mambaram on Thalassery Road, when the Chief Minister was on his way to the Kannur airport. The protest was led by Youth Congress activists Sudeep James, Kamaljit, Vinesh Chullyan, Prinil Mathukoth, Rijin Raj, Muhsin Keezhattally and Imran.

