Youth Congress workers stage protest in front of Supplyco Christmas fair

December 24, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - KOLLAM

To mark their protest against Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation (Supplyco) cutting back on essential goods with subsidised rates, Youth Congress workers on Sunday cooked tapioca in front of Supplyco Christmas fair.

“While 13 subsidy items were available earlier, they have very minimal goods now. Only a fraction of the extravagance spent on Navakerala Sadas was enough to provide essential commodities to the common people at subsidised rates through Maveli stores,” said State vice-president Vishnu Sunil Pandalam who inaugurated the protest. He alleged that the people who visit the Supply Christmas-New Year market are returning empty-handed. “In the past when the festival markets were too crowded with long queues and now there are hardly any buyers. Since all the subsidised items are not available the employees are also sitting idle,” he said. Youth Congress Kollam block president Hasna Arshad presided over the function while former State general secretary Faizal Kulappadam and other leaders also spoke on the occasion.

