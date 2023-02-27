HamberMenu
Youth Congress workers stage protest at KU Pro Vice Chancellor and Registrar’s office

February 27, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Youth Congress district committee workers staged a protest blocking Kannur University Pro Vice Chancellor and Registrar’s office alleging that they hoarded the list given one and a half years back by the employment exchange to conduct interviews and fill temporary vacancies at Kannur university.

They alleged that the university was helping people of their like and made political appointments.

After they received details under RTI, the university called for an interview. But in due process, the candidates lost more than a year of their employment.

Later the protest was called off on the registrar’s assurance that he would inquire into the reason for delaying the interview and take action.

