Youth Congress workers, police clash amid protest march

Many, including mediapersons, injured as Youth Congress protest march seeking resignation of M. Mukesh, MLA, turns violent

Updated - August 31, 2024 08:56 pm IST

Published - August 31, 2024 08:54 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau
Police personnel cane Youth Congress supporters during their protest march to the office of Kollam MLA M. Mukesh on Saturday demanding his resignation.

Police personnel cane Youth Congress supporters during their protest march to the office of Kollam MLA M. Mukesh on Saturday demanding his resignation. | Photo Credit: C. SURESHKUMAR

Several people, including mediapersons, were injured when a protest march organised by Youth Congress demanding the resignation of M. Mukesh, MLA, who is facing sexual abuse charge, turned violent on Saturday.

The police stopped the Youth Congress activists when then they tried to breach the barricade and enter the MLA office. The police resorted to lathi-charge when the protesters tried to move forward.

DCC criticism

Condemning the police action, District Congress Committee (DCC) president P. Rajendraprasd said, the police who beat up the Youth Congress leaders and mediapersons were working for the accused. “The lathi-charge was led by police officers associated with the CPI(M) and rapid force members who are from Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI). They brutally attacked all protesters, including women,” he said.

He also alleged that mediapersons were attacked for reporting against Mr. Mukesh. Youth Congress district vice-president Kawshik M. Das, general secretray Shafi Chemath, KSU State general secretray Ashik Baiju and district vice-president Nesfal Kalathikad sustained injuries in the clash along with Mathrubhumi photographer Sudheer Mohan and Manorama News cameraman Renjith Mohan.

