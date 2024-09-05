GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Youth Congress workers, police clash in Kottayam

YC workers were taking out protest march demanding CM’s resignation over allegations raised by P.V. Anvar, MLA

Published - September 05, 2024 07:52 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau
Police personnel using water cannons to disperse Youth Congress workers taking out a protest in Kottayam on Thursday.

Police personnel using water cannons to disperse Youth Congress workers taking out a protest in Kottayam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: VISHNU PRATHAP

Kottayam town on Thursday witnessed chaotic scenes when a march taken out by Youth Congress workers demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the allegations raised by P.V. Anvar, MLA, against certain police officers turned violent.

The march to the office of the District Police Chief, which began from Kottayam Central Junction around 12.30 p.m., was blocked by the police using barricades. As the protesters attempted to topple the barricades, the police used force to disperse the mob.

Protesters injured

However, when the protesters attempted to march ahead, the police retaliated by deploying water cannons. Several protesters sustained injuries in the police action. The protesters were later arrested. Congress leader Joseph Vazhakkan inaugurated the protest.

Traffic along the Kottayam-Kumily road faced disruptions for over half an hour due to the protests and the clash that ensued.

