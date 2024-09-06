ADVERTISEMENT

Youth Congress workers clash with police in Kannur

Published - September 06, 2024 10:05 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

Police using water cannons against protesting Youth Congress workers in Kannur on Friday. | Photo Credit: S.K. MOHAN

Tensions flared up during a protest march by the Youth Congress to the office of the District Police Chief (Kannur City) on Thursday, resulting in a clash between protesters and the police. The confrontation escalated when the protesters attempted to break through police barricades, prompting the police to fire water cannons twice to disperse the crowd.

ADVERTISEMENT

When officers moved to arrest the protesters, a scuffle ensued, with Youth Congress activists resisting and standing in front of the police vehicle for an extended period. Eventually, the police detained and removed the protesters from the scene.

The march, organised by the Youth Congress district committee, was in protest against what they called an “unholy alliance” between the Home department and the underworld as well as the alleged police violence during a Secretariat march. The demonstration began at 11:30 a.m. in front of the District Congress Committee (DCC) office, with DCC president Martin George inaugurating the protest.

In his address, Mr. George accused the police of being influenced by gangsters and mafias and alleged that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who oversees the Home department, had lost control over the police force, which, he claimed, was being directed by political secretary P. Sasi.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US