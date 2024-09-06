Youth Congress workers clash with police in Kannur

Tensions flared up during a protest march by the Youth Congress to the office of the District Police Chief (Kannur City) on Thursday, resulting in a clash between protesters and the police. The confrontation escalated when the protesters attempted to break through police barricades, prompting the police to fire water cannons twice to disperse the crowd.

When officers moved to arrest the protesters, a scuffle ensued, with Youth Congress activists resisting and standing in front of the police vehicle for an extended period. Eventually, the police detained and removed the protesters from the scene.

The march, organised by the Youth Congress district committee, was in protest against what they called an “unholy alliance” between the Home department and the underworld as well as the alleged police violence during a Secretariat march. The demonstration began at 11:30 a.m. in front of the District Congress Committee (DCC) office, with DCC president Martin George inaugurating the protest.

In his address, Mr. George accused the police of being influenced by gangsters and mafias and alleged that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who oversees the Home department, had lost control over the police force, which, he claimed, was being directed by political secretary P. Sasi.

