GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Youth Congress workers clash with police in Kannur

Published - September 06, 2024 10:05 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau
Police using water cannons against protesting Youth Congress workers in Kannur on Friday.

Police using water cannons against protesting Youth Congress workers in Kannur on Friday. | Photo Credit: S.K. MOHAN

Tensions flared up during a protest march by the Youth Congress to the office of the District Police Chief (Kannur City) on Thursday, resulting in a clash between protesters and the police. The confrontation escalated when the protesters attempted to break through police barricades, prompting the police to fire water cannons twice to disperse the crowd.

When officers moved to arrest the protesters, a scuffle ensued, with Youth Congress activists resisting and standing in front of the police vehicle for an extended period. Eventually, the police detained and removed the protesters from the scene.

The march, organised by the Youth Congress district committee, was in protest against what they called an “unholy alliance” between the Home department and the underworld as well as the alleged police violence during a Secretariat march. The demonstration began at 11:30 a.m. in front of the District Congress Committee (DCC) office, with DCC president Martin George inaugurating the protest.

In his address, Mr. George accused the police of being influenced by gangsters and mafias and alleged that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who oversees the Home department, had lost control over the police force, which, he claimed, was being directed by political secretary P. Sasi.

Published - September 06, 2024 10:05 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.