Youth Congress will not justify murder: Shafi Parambil

Youth Congress State president Shafi Parambil, MLA, said here on Tuesday that the Youth Congress would never justify the murder of SFI activist Dheeraj Rajendran at Government Engineering College, Idukki.

“But it is sad to see the perpetrators and exponents of planned murders blaming the Youth Congress over the unfortunate campus incident,” he said.

He said the CPI(M) was not showing any grief over the death of an activist, rather it was trying to convert the occasion to attack the Congress. He said it was still unclear what exactly happened on the campus. The police and those present at the scene should make the story clear, he said.

“What happened was unfortunate. The Youth Congress will never justify it. The Youth Congress does not want to be counted as an organisation that makes benefit out of political clashes and murders,” he said.

He said CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan and DYFI leader A.A. Rahim should not offer preach to the Congress about planned murders. “The CPI(M) has shown Kerala what organised murders are. They are the godfathers of planned murders,” he said.